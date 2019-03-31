|
James (Jim) Kilpatric
Springfield - James (Jim) Wilson Kilpatric, age 72, of Springfield, MO went home to the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born September 23, 1946 in West Plains, MO, the son of Phil and Jerry Kilpatric. Jim married Shelley Kroutil on July 2, 1983.
Jim was raised in Willow Springs, MO. His family owned Kilpatric's Grocery Store in Willow Springs where he began working at an early age. Jim attended Willow Springs High School and graduated in the class of '64 where he enjoyed playing sports throughout high school.
Jim served for the United States Navy before returning to obtain his education degrees. He attended Southwest Missouri State University where he earned his bachelor's degree. He obtained a master's degree at Drury University and a specialist/superintendent degree from Missouri State University.
Jim's education led him to a career in teaching at several schools in Missouri and Oklahoma. Many of his past students still communicated with him and called him "Coach". He also had a career in upper management for proprietary schools in Texas and New Hampshire. He returned to Missouri and finished his career at Springfield Public Schools.
Jim served as a deacon and elder at several churches throughout his life. He taught the Founder's Sunday school class for over 20 years at Brentwood Christian Church. He served in the Stephens Ministry in the capacity of training others to be Stephens Ministers. He also proudly served several years on the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) board of directors.
Jim is survived by his wife, Shelley of Springfield MO; children Paige Kilpatric of Ennis, TX, Shay Kilpatric of Sparta, MO and Megan Kilpatric of Springfield, MO; grandchildren Sierra, Eli, Zyler and Mason; and one great grandchild Aubrianna; his mother-in-law Beverly Yates of Oklahoma City, OK; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob and Bettie Kroutil of Santa Fe, NM.
Jim is proceeded in death by his parents; and his sister Kary Wolfe.
The family is hosting a celebration of his life at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Brentwood Christian Church, 1900 Barataria Springfield, MO, Emily Bowen-Marler officiating.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019