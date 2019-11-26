Resources
James L. (J.l.) Glass

James L. (J.l.) Glass Obituary
James L. (J.L.) Glass

James L. (J.L.) Glass, 90, of Bois D' Arc, passed away, Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1929, in Ash Grove, MO, to Henry E. and Mary (Brower) Glass. On May 23, 1949, James and June Combs were united in marriage and shared over 70 years together.

Visitation will be from 6:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will be at 10:00AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Clear Creek Cemetery, Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in James' name to Hillside Baptist Church and may be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
