James L. Vandeventer
James L. Vandeventer, 86, passed away December 8th, 2019. Jim was born January 24th, 1933 in Ozark, Missouri and was happy to stay near the Ozarks for most of his life. Jim graduated from Senior High in 1951, attended Drury College and was a proud Sigma Nu, remaining friends with many fraternity brothers throughout his life. He served his country as a member of the Navy and later served in the Army as well. Jim had a diverse work background, but most of his years were divided between owning his own print shop, Precision Printing, and as a Deputy Sheriff for Greene County. He grew up on the Finley River, as a young man spent summers at Rockaway Beach, enjoyed lunches with his Sherm Lollar Football Club, and had season tickets for the Springfield Cardinals since the inaugural season. He loved Burr's, the Shady Inn, and the Cat and the Fiddle. Jim was a Deacon Emeritus at Central Christian Church. He enjoyed a wide circle of friends and was loved by every dog he met. He was the coolest guy we knew, and he told the best stories.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Lance Vandeventer and Yvonne Vandeventer. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon Vandeventer, his daughter Casey, her wife Karley and grandson Grady, as well as many dear friends. They will all miss his booming voice and kind heart. A Celebration of Life will be held at Central Christian Church on Friday, the 13th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the animal shelter of your choice or to Central Christian Church in Jim's name. Remember, no man is a failure who has friends.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019