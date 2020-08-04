1/1
James Lee "Jim" Henry
James "Jim" Lee Henry

Springfield - James "Jim" Lee Henry, age 84, of Springfield, MO, went home to be with his Lord on August 1, 2020, in Tulsa, OK. Jim was born in Springfield, MO to Jake Earl Henry and Lena Margaret (Campbell) Henry on March 7, 1936.

He attended Central High School in Springfield, Mo. He later went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps from 1953-1956 and in the United States Air Force from 1957-1971. After leaving the military, Jim was a jack of all trades. He owned a wrecker service, he was the building manager of the state office building in Springfield, and he also held various maintenance/management related positions.

Jim married the love of his life Karen Jane "Janie" (Williams) Henry on October 8, 1971. Their daughter Karen Leanne was born in 1975.

Jim's parents, Jake and Lena, two brothers and sisters-in-law Jake Jr. and Marge and Jerry Sr. and Mary Henry preceded him in death.

Jim is survived by his wife Janie, daughter Karen Blakemore and husband David of Tulsa, OK, brother Ken Henry of Leavenworth, KS, mother-in-law Marilyn Williams of Ozark, granddaughter Holly Maggard and husband Connor of Tulsa, OK and numerous nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed fishing, travelling (especially cruises), visiting museums, watching movies and playing cards with family and friends.

Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. Services will be held directly afterwards at 12:00 P.M. Private burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.






Published in News-Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
