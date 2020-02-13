|
James Lee Robertson
Springfield, MO - James Lee Robertson, 91, passed away February 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 16, 1928, in Cotter, AK, to James Bryan Robertson and Helen Fay (nee Lee) Robertson.
Jim proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and later graduated from Southwest Missouri State College with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was married to Betty Lorene (nee Deaver) Robertson for 62 years.
Jim worked as a supervisor with American Airlines for 35 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield and its community service Smart Team for many years, and was a recreational pilot as well as an avid Cardinals and auto racing fan.
Survived by children Bryan, Julie (Al) Daidone, John and Michael (Brenda). Beloved grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. Preceded in death by his loving wife and precious granddaughter Caitlyn.
Visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine in Springfield, MO. Memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at First Baptist Church of Springfield, 525 South Avenue.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020