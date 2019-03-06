|
James Leo "Jim" Edgell
Springfield - James Leo "Jim" Edgell passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior March 4, 2019. He was in the loving care of The Arbors at Lakewood at the time of his passing. Jim was born July 4, 1928 to parents, Philimano (Boggs) and Taylor Rayburn Edgell, as the 4th of four children. His parents and his siblings preceded him in death.
Jim attended school in Benton Harbor, Michigan, graduating from Benton Harbor High School. He was in the U.S. Army from 1950 with basic training at Fort Leonard Wood and finished his service with the rank of SGT at an Army Air Force Base in Texas.
Jim was married to Shirley Jean (Ashbrook) in August of 1954. They were married for over 47 years and had four children, Karen Lynn (Tony Mastriani), James "Lary" (wife Pam) Edgell, Steven Edgell, Nancy Ann (Dave McEndree); nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Wife Jean preceded Jim in death on October 10, 2001.
Jim worked in men's clothing before making a 30 years career in the propane industry culminating in an area director's position across states from Ohio to the east coast for Columbia Hydrocarbons for close to 15 years.
In 1950-1951, during the Korean Conflict, SGT James L. Edgell, while serving with the United States Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, became acquainted with Miss Mary Beth Wingo, who was serving as a Junior Hostess with the Springfield, Missouri United Service Organization-USO. During this time a special friendship developed. Following James' transfer to Wolter's Air Force Base, Texas, in May of 1951 and his Army discharge from there in November of 1952, their lives took separate paths through individual marriages. God blessed each marriage with treasured children and grandchildren in the ensuing years.
Through the years, singlehood came into the lives of James L. Edgell and Mary Beth (Wingo) Smith once again. 2002 brought a renewing of their extraordinary friendship and a newfound love for one another which led to their July 20, 2002 marriage at Elfindale Chapel by Pastor Eddie Lyons.
Jim felt blessed to take an Honor Flight in September of 2014 with area veterans. He volunteered with hospice, both in office and service with patients. He gave time to voting services at Oak Grove School voting center. In Jim and Mary Beth's High Street Baptist Companions Class, Jim volunteered as a greeter and with toddlers in the children's department.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Beth Edgell; step-children, Ben A. (Kim) Smith, Neal (Joanie) Smith and Amy Beth Smith; five step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.
Services with military honors for Jim will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 in High Street Church Chapel, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time in the church. Burial will be held at a later date in Michigan.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019