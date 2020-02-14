|
James Louis King
James Louis King, born in Newell, Iowa October 27, 1942, passed away in his home in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Jim was one of the original Urban Pioneers of Lafayette Square in downtown St. Louis. He was a talented artist, specializing in landscape and interior design. Most importantly, he was a kind and generous gentleman, and profound lover of animals. He is survived by his brother Paul King and sister-in-law Gail (Germany) King of Springfield, Missouri, triplet nephews Brian, Eric, and Todd King, and numerous friends. A private memorial reception has been scheduled by friends in Lafayette Square on March 15, 2020. Those interested may honor Jim's memory and his surviving family members by making a donation to your favorite animal charity, or, as Jim would so often do, by practicing a Random Act of Kindness, all of which would be appreciated.
