James Lowell Thomas
Springfield - James Lowell Thomas, 70, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Springfield, after a strong battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
He was born on November 27, 1948 in Bakersfield, California to parents Delphine J. (Gunn) Dvorak and James E. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Myrna Wells, and brother Terry Lee Cowan.
James is survived by daughter Bethany Meghan Thomas Wyatt, Springfield and son David A. Thomas, Elkland, and sister, Sharon Matson, Oregon, brothers Sherman Tande, and Marshall Tande, California, former wives, Susan McCall and Karen Flowers, and best friend John Bowman and numerous other relatives and friends.
James graduated Northview High School, Covina, CA in 1967 then joined the U.S. Army in 1968, which led to his assignment with a military intelligence unit in Munich, Germany. James studied architecture at Orange Coast College, Costa Mesa, CA, which led to his long career in that field. Upon moving to Springfield in 1978, he was employed by Bell Building Systems, Nancy Asay Design, Geoffrey Butler Architecture and lastly retired as Vice President Architecture & Construction with The John Q. Hammons Hotels and was project manager for such properties as Hammons Field, Chateau on the Lake, and Highland Springs Country Club.
When he walked into the room, he made everyone feel comfortable. He was so friendly and outgoing with an amazing sense of humor. James was very patriotic and so proud of his military service. He enjoyed watching Formula One Racing, sailing, and gymnastics in his youth. But most of all he loved his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 W Norton Rd, Springfield, MO 65803 or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1675 E Seminole St. #J, Springfield, MO 65804.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street, Springfield, MO 65806. Private burial will be at Springfield National Cemetery, at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019