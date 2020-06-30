James O. "Jim" Rogers



Battlefield - James O. "Jim" Rogers, 79 of Battlefield, MO passed away in his home on Friday, June 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born September 2, 1940 in Seminole, OK to Otis and Mary Rogers. Jim and his wife Diane were married on July 26, 1997. Together they shared 22 wonderful years.



Jim was a retired produce manager, which was his life's career. He met many life-long friends through work, love of old cars, and Harleys.



Jim is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Jeff Rogers; daughter, Tina Roberts; step-son, Jake Brewer; sister, Judy Hannah and husband Gary; five granddaughters, Hillary, Alisha, Kelsey, Katie and Cheyenne; three great grandsons, Coleman, Abel, and Freddie; and a great grandchild due in December; multiple family, friends, and his little buddy Harley.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Katreana (Hannah) Houck.



Graveside services will be 10:00AM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Sinking Creek Cemetery, Everton, MO.



Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove.









