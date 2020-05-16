Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. "Jim" Dowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. "Jim" Dowell Obituary
James "Jim" R. Dowell

Springfield - James R. Dowell, 82, passed away at his home in Springfield, Mo. surrounded by his family. He was born January 22, 1938 in Detroit, MI. to Roy and Sophia (Haag) Dowell.

In 1962 he married Marilyn Whiting. In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 children, Jackie Lewis (Jim), Springfield, Tom, Chatham, IL, Anne Howitt (John), St. Louis, Mo. , Seven Grandchildren Brad (Kendra), Kim, Trevor, Tyler, Tanner, Andrew, Lauren and two Great Grand-daugthers Ella and Dani. He also had 4 step grand-daughters Nicole, Ariel, Bailey and Malaya.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with a private interment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home East.

For the full obituary please go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -