James "Jim" R. Dowell
Springfield - James R. Dowell, 82, passed away at his home in Springfield, Mo. surrounded by his family. He was born January 22, 1938 in Detroit, MI. to Roy and Sophia (Haag) Dowell.
In 1962 he married Marilyn Whiting. In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 children, Jackie Lewis (Jim), Springfield, Tom, Chatham, IL, Anne Howitt (John), St. Louis, Mo. , Seven Grandchildren Brad (Kendra), Kim, Trevor, Tyler, Tanner, Andrew, Lauren and two Great Grand-daugthers Ella and Dani. He also had 4 step grand-daughters Nicole, Ariel, Bailey and Malaya.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with a private interment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home East.
For the full obituary please go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020