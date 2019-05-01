|
James R. Hanf
Nixa - James R. Hanf, of Nixa, passed away April 28th, 2019; age 59. Jim was born on October 29th, 1959 in Chicago, to Robert E. and Mary E. Hanf. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne C. (Cates) of Mt. Vernon, who he married on August 15th, 1981; his son Michael and wife, Sarah of Kansas City; his daughter Gabriela and husband Chris Baes of Springfield, and daughter, Cora of Nixa; his sister Susan and husband Dwight Ball of Billings; and five grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 from 11:30am-12:30pm at Evangel Temple Church, 2020 E. Battlefield, Rd., Springfield, MO. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lutheran Family and Children's Services c/o Greenlawn Funeral Home - South, are appreciated.
Published in the News-Leader on May 1, 2019