James Randall (Randy) Hedgpeth
Springfield - Randy passed away March 22, 2020 in Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Randy was born August 25, 1955, in Springfield, MO, to J.B. and Bonnie (Roy) Hedgpeth. Randy graduated from Glendale High School in 1973. He graduated from MSU with a degree in Accounting. Randy worked for Mercy Hospital for 29 years. He attended Charity Baptist Church. Randy is survived by his mother Bonnie; many cousins; and special friends Steve and Kellie Bell.
A celebration of Randy's life will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South, with a visitation from 1pm - 2pm.
Friends are able to view the services through zoom link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89539883340.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.