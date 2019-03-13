|
James Richard "Rick" Lane
Pomona - A Celebration of Life Service for James Richard "Rick" Lane, 64, Pomona, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Baptist Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Lane passed away at 12:54 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born May 17, 1954, at Caulfield, Missouri, to Marlin Gus Lane and Rachel "Frankie" Twilley Lane. He was united in marriage to Debbie Hawkins and from this union came two children, Becky and Dallas Lane. Rick was a Christian. He worked at Horners Box Company for many dedicated years and even served as a supervisor. He loved to go fishing and enjoyed watching dirt track racing. He loved listening to music and had a very large CD collection; Waylon and Willie were his favorite artists. Rick also loved having big BBQ's for his family. Most of all, he cherished time with his children and grandchildren. Rick will be remembered as a loving and caring father, brother, grandfather and a friend to all. He will truly be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by two children, Becky Lane, Springfield, Missouri and Dallas Lane, West Plains; four grandchildren, Wyatt, Morlene, Chaya and Embry Lane; five sisters, Dixie Bayless and husband, Gerald, Washington, Missouri, Linda Swadley and husband, Bill, Nixa, Missouri, Kay Gossett, Tulsa Oklahoma, Carol Cook and husband, Jimmie, West Plains and Mona Gay Arnett, Lexington, Kentucky; his special friend, Jennifer , Mammoth Spring, Arkansas; two furry friends, Buster and Baxter; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, George Arnett.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019