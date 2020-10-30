James Richard Nicklas
James Richard Nicklas, known to everyone as "Rick," died on October 27, 2020. He was 72. The eldest of two sons, Rick was born to Charles and Helen Nicklas in Monett, Missouri on May 4, 1948. He grew up in Concord, California and proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.
Rick loved music. Following in his father's footsteps, he picked up the guitar, then the steel guitar, and played in many bands over the years - from rock and roll cover bands winning the Battle of the Bands in San Francisco in the 60's, to touring the country with Stoney Edwards and the Po' Folks in the 60's and 70's, to various country and western bands, including playing for senior citizen dances in Missouri over the course of the past 40 years. Rick was an amazing steel guitar player.
Rick worked at Chevron in Concord, California for over 30 years. He and his wife, Debbie, retired in 2004 and moved from California to Missouri where they have spent the past 16 years enjoying life together on the family farm with Rick's parents. They were married for 38 years. Rick loved going out on adventures with Debbie. He loved good food, good music, good laughs, and more than anything, he loved his family. He was a genuine goofball who lived in the moment and never took anything too seriously. His family will miss him dearly.
Rick is survived by his parents, Charles and Helen Nicklas, his wife, Debbie Nicklas, his children, Valerie Szombathy, Robert T. Nicklas, and Rachelle Abalos, and his grandchildren, Caleb Abalos, and Robert C. Nicklas. A private service will be held for the immediate family. Instead of flowers, the family prefers any gifts to be made in Rick's honor to a charity of your choice
.