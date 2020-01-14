|
James Roy Carey, Jr.
Ozark - James Roy Carey, Jr. born November 25, 1931, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on January 11, 2020 at his home in Ozark surrounded by family. James married his childhood sweetheart Mary Lou Loveland, February 6, 1954 and to this union was born six children.
James accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was baptized in 1958 living his life very closely to the Lord. He read his Bible daily and most importantly loved speaking to others about our Lord Jesus; sharing the way of salvation.
James worked as an electrician for many years in the Ozark area making many friends during this time. He enjoyed laughing and had a great sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and talking about his childhood and life experiences.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James Roy and Pearl (Hurst) Carey, four brothers, two sisters, son Jim, daughter Evonda and grandson Jamie Carey. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Lou, son Randy and Rebecca of Ozark, son Stephen and Marsha of Marshfield, daughter Sherry Lynn and Tom Washburn of Springfield, son Greg of Ozark and sister-in-law, Rosalie Carey. Also, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, (with more on the way) and many nieces and nephews.
His family and friends will all miss him dearly.
The family wishes to thank Preferred Hospice for their kindness, love and support given to James and the family during this time.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to:
Christian Worship Hour, PO Box 2002, Aberdeen, SD 57402, Christianworshiphour.com
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020