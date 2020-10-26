James Shade
Fair Grove - James Edward Shade, 83, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Springfield, MO. He was born on Sunday, January 24, 1937 in Fair Grove, MO to Connie Mae Yandell and Jackson Henry Shade.
At 3 PM on Sunday, April 28, 1957 James and Twyla Ruth McMillian were united in marriage at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and to this union two children were born. He was the owner and operator of Shades Excavation as well as two restaurants. James was a deacon of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, pheasant, quail, or any bird hunting, southern gospel music and spending time with his friends and family.
James was proceeded in death by his wife, his parents, one brother John Lewis Shade and two grandsons Stevon Shade and Levin Teel.
He is survived by his two children Anthony Shade (wife Stephanie) of Bolivar, MO and Tammy Teel (husband Chris) of Springfield, MO, two sisters Annilee Spellman (husband Jim) and Laura Glynn of Springfield, MO, six grandchildren Shane Shade (wife Ashley), Shayla Collins (husband Jacob), Ashley Chabrecek (husband Thomas), Nicole Rash (husband Chance), Levi Teel (wife Sarah) and Lydia Teel, six great-grandchildren Aara, Abel, Breyden, Brody Shade, Wade Rush and Lawson Chabrecek and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield, MO 65802. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 123 N. Canton Ave., Bolivar, MO 65613. Burial and military honors will be conducted at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the New Hope Mission Fund, 1420 Lakewood, Bolivar, MO 65613. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com