James Tedford "Ted" Brown
Springfield, Missouri - James Tedford "Ted" Brown, the son of T. Henderson and Mabel Brown, was born February 9, 1945 in Marshall, AR. Ted passed away on March 24, 2019 at BirchPointe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Springfield, MO.
He is survived by one brother, Sam Brown and wife, Barbara; one sister, Dana Brown; sister-in-law Nancy Leonard; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, June; and a brother-in-law, Cletis Leonard.
He graduated from Harrison High School, Harrison, AR in 1963; attended School of the Ozarks and received an Associate in Science in 1965; attended Southwest Missouri State College and received his Bachelor of Science in 1967; and a Master of Science at Central Missouri State College, Warrensburg in 1968. After graduation, Ted began his career teaching at Southwest Missouri State College. He received his Doctor of Education degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 1973 and continued his rewarding teaching career of 37 years as a professor in the Computer Information Systems Department at Missouri State University and retired in 2005. After retirement, Ted and June enjoyed traveling together in both the United States and internationally.
Ted was a member of University Heights Baptist Church where he served as a teacher and as a member of many boards and committees. His hobbies included: reading, scuba diving, photography and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at University Heights Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed immediately by the memorial service in the church sanctuary. Burial will be at Eastlawn Cemetery, 2244 E. Pythian St., Springfield, MO at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University Heights Baptist Church Foundation, 1010 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019