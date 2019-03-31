Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Eudora Baptist Church
Eudora, MO
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Eudora Baptist Church
Eudora, MO
James W. Angel Jr.

Topeka, KS - James W. Angel Jr., 90, formally of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home in Topeka, KS, following a yearlong health decline.

The visitation and funeral will be held at Eudora Baptist Church, Eudora, MO, Monday, April 1, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM with the funeral to follow at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO. All funeral arrangements provided by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home Walnut Grove, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
