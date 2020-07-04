James W. "Jim" CaldwellSpringfield - James W. (Jim) Caldwell was born September 7, 1934, and died July 3, 2020. He was a graduate of Springfield Senior High (Central) and Drury College. He retired from Waterloo Industries, in Sedalia, MO where he was Manager of engineering. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Marie Caldwell, wife Carolyn Jo (King) Caldwell, and sister Carol Buckner. He is survived by his present wife Sharon Caldwell, sons Michael (Kassandra) and David (Jane), 5 grandsons, 2 great granddaughters, and sister Rose Nichols. Jim was a member of South Haven Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 am in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, with his friend, Larry Scriven officiating. Greenlawn Funeral Home South is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 W. Norton Rd., Springfield, MO 65803 would be appreciated.