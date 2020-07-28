James W. McClelland



Ash Grove - James W. McClelland, 92 of Ash Grove passed away July 27, 2020, at the Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon. James, the son of James William and Ruth (Cobb) McClelland was born in Harper, MO on June 19, 1928. On December 6, 1956, James and Barbara (Kirby) were united in marriage and shared over 63 years together.



He was a member of the Ash Grove United Methodist-Presbyterian Church and the Ash Grove Masonic Lodge. James was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the United States Air Force. He retired after 21 years from the Federal Medical Center in Springfield. James enjoyed collecting and repairing pocketknives and playing pool with friends. He was also a Cardinal fan and loved watching his grandchildren play sports. James will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.



James is survived by his wife, Barbara McClelland of the home; son, Steven McClelland and wife Rebecca; grandchildren, Zachary McClelland, Emma McClelland; nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.



James is preceded in death by parents; infant child; 2 sisters, Wilma Gardner and Wanda Ball.



There will be no formal visitation, however, James will lie in state Friday, July 31, 2020, from noon until 5:00 PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove. Friends and family are invited to come sign the book and pay their respects. Graveside services will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Ash Grove Cemetery, Ash Grove, MO.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be given in James' name to Missouri Veteran's Home and may be left at the funeral home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store