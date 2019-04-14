|
James W. Vanderhoof
Springfield - James "Jim" W. Vanderhoof, 97, Springfield, Mo., passed away on April 9, 2019, at the Missouri Veteran's Home, Mt. Vernon, Mo. He was known for his boundless energy, excellent health, easygoing nature, unyielding loyalty to his friends and family, and his passion to serve others. Jim retired as a rural letter carrier from the US Postal Service with over 40 years of public service.
Jim was a WWII veteran. He was activated with his Red Oak, Iowa Army National Guard unit in February 1941 with "M" Company, 168th Infantry Regiment, 34th Inf. Div. (Red Bull Div.),
5th Army. He served on active duty until 25 Jun 1945. His distinguished military career included 37 months overseas, of which 611 days were in combat. He earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Good Conduct, American Defense Service Ribbon, Combat Infantry Badge, and European-African-Middle Eastern theater Ribbon.
He was preceded in death by his wife Irene (McKeel) Vanderhoof of 52 years in 2007. His parents Howard and Gertrude (Frank) Vanderhoof, and all of his siblings: Jack, Rex, Verna (Faaborg), and Ronald, preceded him in death. He is survived by his children: Deeda Kane of Columbus, OH; Steven Vanderhoof and Susan Vanderhoof, both of Springfield and Tamara Vanderhoof, Deer, Ark. He is also survived by his grandchildren Donavan and Brandon Kane, Todd Vanderhoof, Tara Raaphorst, Jessica (Misner) Weir, Nathan Hawk, Dr. Shila Hawk, and Rihana Hawk; and 14 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A special thanks for the excellent care provided by Jim's primary physician, Dr. Ovais Zubair, Cox Senior Health Care. Jim's life was extended for many years due to the personal concern and rapid response to medical needs by Dr. Zubair and the Cox Health System. Also the staff of the Missouri Veteran's Home in Mt. Vernon is second to none for their loving and professional care for our veterans.
Jim was a Life Member of American Legion and Past Post Commander of Post 67 in Red Oak, IA. Other memberships included VFW, , and Past Master Day Light Lodge #678 Masonic Lodge.
Visitation on April 15 will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Greenlawn East Funeral Home, 3540 E. Seminole, Springfield, Mo. 65804. Funeral will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on April 16, at the LDS Church, 1357 S. Ingram Mill Rd, Full military honors will be performed at 11:00 a.m. at the Missouri Veteran's cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1749 S. Campbell Ave, Springfield, Mo. 65807, or Missouri Veteran's Home, 1600 S. Hickory St., Mt. Vernon, Mo. 65712
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019