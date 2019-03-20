|
|
James Walker Smith
Springfield - James Walker Smith was born to David and Clio (Griffits) Smith on December 6,1934 in Burlingame, Kansas and passed away March 14, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri. He married R. Dee McFarland August 29,1958. Jim was an ordained Elder and Deacon in the Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday School at Hillcrest Presbyterian Church, and a Mason. He worked in heavy construction as a laborer, carpenter, and finally as Job Superintendent, where he was named Superintendent of the Year in 1983. He retired from Carson-Mitchell Inc.
His is survived by wife, Dee, daughter Cheyenne Tranbarger (Joe), son James D. Smith (Lynne Poindexter), granddaughter Krista Cooper Westfall, great-grandson Cooper Cummins and great-granddaughter Micayla Sanderson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday March 24, 2019 at Hillcrest Presbyterian Church, 818 E. Norton Road, Springfield with Reverend Jack Carmack officiating. Visitation will be held at the church following the service.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019