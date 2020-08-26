Jamie HildebrandOzark - Jamie Hildebrand, husband, father, brother, uncle, leader, mentor, artist, and friend passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2020. Jamie was born in Springfield, MO, July 2, 1974, to Elvin and Bertha Lorene Hildebrand and was the 7th and last child in his family.Jamie met his wife and best friend, Tina, while working at Dairy Queen some 30 years ago. They were married October 9, 1993 and celebrated their 25th Anniversary in 2018. His most loved role was being a father to his "HildeBoys" as he lovingly referred to them. He loved them fiercely and they were the joy of his life.Jamie was a man of Faith, a loving husband and father, a mentor, a talented artist, a musician, and a joker who thrived on making people laugh.Jamie was also a lifetime learner and motivational leader. He was passionate about helping others grow in their careers and helping them reach their full potential.Jamie graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2008 with his Bachelors in Business from Evangel University. He went on to earn his Masters in Organizational Leadership in 2017.He was preceded in death by his parents.Jamie is survived by his wife, Tina; their three sons, Jordan (21), Tyler (16), and Dylan (13); his brothers and sisters, Judith Gray, Mary Hildebrand, Jerry Hildebrand, Jimmy Hildebrand, Loretta Sherman, and Johnathan Hildebrand; and many nieces and nephews.Services will be held Friday, August 28th. Visitation 10 am-11 am, and services to follow immediately at 11:00 am, in the James River Church, West Campus, 3953 W Farm Rd 168, Springfield, MO. Private graveside services will be in Richwood Cemetery, Ozark, MO.