1/1
Jamie Hildebrand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie Hildebrand

Ozark - Jamie Hildebrand, husband, father, brother, uncle, leader, mentor, artist, and friend passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2020. Jamie was born in Springfield, MO, July 2, 1974, to Elvin and Bertha Lorene Hildebrand and was the 7th and last child in his family.

Jamie met his wife and best friend, Tina, while working at Dairy Queen some 30 years ago. They were married October 9, 1993 and celebrated their 25th Anniversary in 2018. His most loved role was being a father to his "HildeBoys" as he lovingly referred to them. He loved them fiercely and they were the joy of his life.

Jamie was a man of Faith, a loving husband and father, a mentor, a talented artist, a musician, and a joker who thrived on making people laugh.

Jamie was also a lifetime learner and motivational leader. He was passionate about helping others grow in their careers and helping them reach their full potential.

Jamie graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2008 with his Bachelors in Business from Evangel University. He went on to earn his Masters in Organizational Leadership in 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jamie is survived by his wife, Tina; their three sons, Jordan (21), Tyler (16), and Dylan (13); his brothers and sisters, Judith Gray, Mary Hildebrand, Jerry Hildebrand, Jimmy Hildebrand, Loretta Sherman, and Johnathan Hildebrand; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, August 28th. Visitation 10 am-11 am, and services to follow immediately at 11:00 am, in the James River Church, West Campus, 3953 W Farm Rd 168, Springfield, MO. Private graveside services will be in Richwood Cemetery, Ozark, MO.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Cremation & Funeral Services, LLC
2026 W Woodland St.
Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 890-1475
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Midwest Cremation & Funeral Services, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved