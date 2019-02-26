|
|
Jan Carroll
Springfield - Jan Carroll passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Castlewood Memory Care Village in Nixa, Missouri. She was 83 years old.
Jan was born in Springfield, Missouri on July 2, 1935 and spent her entire life in Springfield. She graduated from what was then Southwest Missouri State College in 1957 where she was also crowned Homecoming Queen in the fall of 1956. During those years she continued dating her high school, college and forever sweetheart, Joe Carroll. Joe and Jan were married on July 21, 1957 and spent the next 27 years starting and raising their family and creating lifelong memories. With Joe's far too early passing in 1984, Jan was fortunate to find love again with JT Brown. Jan married JT, and they shared several years together and remained close friends for the remainder of Jan's life.
Jan is survived by two children, Mark (Teresa) Carroll and Julie (Mary Bander) Carroll; three beautiful grandchildren; Courtney (Jonathon) Casey, Casey (Joel) Potts, and Cody Carroll.
Jan loved spending time with her family, her wonderful circle of friends, and her mini-dachshund, Nikki. Over the years she was involved with the Missouri State Foundation and activities at Schweitzer United Methodist Church. She enthusiastically cheered for the Missouri State Bears and the St. Louis Cardinals. She could light up a room with her smile.
Services will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Schweitzer UMC. Visitation is at 11:30am with the celebration of life at 1pm, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Schweitzer United Methodist Church, 2747 E. Sunshine St, Springfield, Missouri, 65804, or to the Joe F. Carroll Memorial Scholarship at Missouri State University Foundation, 300 South Jefferson, Suite 100, Springfield, Missouri, 65806.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019