|
|
Jana Sue McDowell
Springfield - Jana died May 15, 2019 as the result of a fall in her home. She was born April 12, 1956 in Springfield, MO, her lifelong home. After graduating from Glendale in 1974 and raising her family, she returned to the workforce in accounting at Johnston Industrial until retiring in 2016. Jana married Jim McDowell on Feb 19, 2000 and they enjoyed 19 great years together.
She loved working in the yard, counted cross-stitch, and attending MSU basketball and Cardinal baseball games. The highlight of her week was going out with the Friday Night Group. The greatest joy in her life was the time she spent with her grandchildren, who will dearly miss their Nana.
Her life ended too soon. Jana will be lovingly remembered by family and friends, including many friends in the wrecker world, and in her Silver Sneakers class. She was preceded in death by her parents, O.E. and Martha Wolkins. Survivors include husband Jim; daughter Nicole Moots, Strafford; son Justin Moots (Bridget) Strafford; 6 grandchildren; sister Kathleen Newton (Tom) Springfield; brother Michael Wolkins (Mary Ann) Houston, TX; brother-in-law Bob McDowell (Debbie) Springfield; aunt Billie Eastburn; 2 cousins, many nieces and nephews, and her dogs Millie and Coco.
Jana requested to be buried in jeans, which is acceptable for all at the visitation and funeral service. Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, 5 PM - 7 PM at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Funeral services will be Monday, May 20, 2019, 2 PM at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, 1328A W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807.
Published in the News-Leader from May 18 to May 19, 2019