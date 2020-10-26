Jane Harris McMillen
Ozark - (1933-2020)
Jane H. McMillen, 87, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Century Pines Assisted Living where she had resided since 2010. She was born July 13, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of Maurice Stanley and Nora ELizabeth (Harris) Roberts.
After graduating from St. Agnes high school, Jane attended Drury University where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Several years later, she continued her education earning her degree as a licensed practical nurse and spent many happy years administering in-home care for terminal patients within the Springfield community.
A devout, lifelong Catholic, Jane was a communicant of both St. Agnes Cathedral and, most recently, St. Joseph the Worker Church in Ozark.
She will always be fondly remembered as a most gentle, gracious, and loving person, regardless of a life often marred by the challenges of grief and disability. She will be sadly missed by her family and all those who knew and loved her.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Eveler, Centertown; her brother, Jeffrey Roberts, Hilton Head, S. C.; her sister, Ann E. Duncan, Nixa; niece Lori Munhollon, Cape Fair; nephews, Ralph Duncan, Marshfield; and Robert Duncan, Republic; great niece Lauren Schuessler, Kansas City; great nephew Jonas Crump, Aubrey, Texas; great nephew, Landon Munhollon, Cape Fair; and her devoted caregiver and loving companion, Mary "Mimi" Gott, Springfield; along with six grandchildren: Kaylee Eveler Boessen, Centertown; Lindsey Eveler, Osage Beach; Andrea Holden, Republic; Teddy Nolan, Kansas City; and Jamie Lewis, Boonville; and three great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Julie Holden and Linda Nolan.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date to take place at St. Agnes Cathedral. Private burial was held in Hazelwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com
