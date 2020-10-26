1/1
Jane Harris McMillen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Harris McMillen

Ozark - (1933-2020)

Jane H. McMillen, 87, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Century Pines Assisted Living where she had resided since 2010. She was born July 13, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of Maurice Stanley and Nora ELizabeth (Harris) Roberts.

After graduating from St. Agnes high school, Jane attended Drury University where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Several years later, she continued her education earning her degree as a licensed practical nurse and spent many happy years administering in-home care for terminal patients within the Springfield community.

A devout, lifelong Catholic, Jane was a communicant of both St. Agnes Cathedral and, most recently, St. Joseph the Worker Church in Ozark.

She will always be fondly remembered as a most gentle, gracious, and loving person, regardless of a life often marred by the challenges of grief and disability. She will be sadly missed by her family and all those who knew and loved her.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Eveler, Centertown; her brother, Jeffrey Roberts, Hilton Head, S. C.; her sister, Ann E. Duncan, Nixa; niece Lori Munhollon, Cape Fair; nephews, Ralph Duncan, Marshfield; and Robert Duncan, Republic; great niece Lauren Schuessler, Kansas City; great nephew Jonas Crump, Aubrey, Texas; great nephew, Landon Munhollon, Cape Fair; and her devoted caregiver and loving companion, Mary "Mimi" Gott, Springfield; along with six grandchildren: Kaylee Eveler Boessen, Centertown; Lindsey Eveler, Osage Beach; Andrea Holden, Republic; Teddy Nolan, Kansas City; and Jamie Lewis, Boonville; and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Julie Holden and Linda Nolan.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date to take place at St. Agnes Cathedral. Private burial was held in Hazelwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved