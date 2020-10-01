Jane (McKeag) Myers



Springfield - Jane Myers (McKeag), 84, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. She lived a long and good life with many chapters, the last of which was clouded with Alzheimer's, from which she is now set free.



Jane was a beautiful woman with many talents. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 61 years, Jack Myers, as well as their four children and six grandchildren, Beth Weimer (Afton and Brandon Weimer), Gail Melgren Bailey (Spencer and Evan Melgren, Allison and Adam Bailey), Tracy Myers and Kendall Myers. Jane is also survived by her sister Marcia, her lifelong best friend Kathy Rees, of Manchester, Iowa, along with many nieces and nephews.



Jane was born in 1936, and raised in Manchester, Iowa. She was the daughter of Agnes (Wilson) and John McKeag, who owned and operated the McKeag Bakery on the town square for over forty years.



Jane grew up with two sisters, Joan Brooks Sheppard and Marcia Hawker. All three girls, along with their mother, were valedictorians of their high school graduating classes. Jane then attended Cornell College. Upon graduation, she taught biology at St. Catheryn's School, worked as a full-time mother for many years, aided in her husband's businesses, and served as an executive for a nonprofit organization.



Jane loved music and performing. She played the piano and was a gifted singer. She sang in many choirs and performed countless solos over the course of her life. Her beautiful voice brought years of pleasure to her family, her various church communities, and Mid-America Singers.



A traditional memorial service will not be held at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A virtual memorial will be scheduled for her family.



Jane will be interred at King's Way United Methodist Church, in Springfield, Missouri, her home church for over forty years.



Jane's family extends grateful thanks to the staff at James River Nursing for their compassionate care.



Though I be all-forgetting, yet shall I not be all-forgotten, but continue life in the thoughts and deeds of those I have loved. -Samuel Butler









