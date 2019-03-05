|
|
Jane Rand
Springfield - Margaret (Jane) Rand, 91, passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 3, 2019.
Jane was born on September 20, 1927, in Springfield, Missouri to Brown and Mae McArtor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Rand. She is survived by her brothers, James McArtor (Lucy) Kansas City, MO and Robert McArtor (Catherine), Spring Hill, TN. She is also survived by her four children, Mike Rand (Janet), Ozark, MO, Mary "Tish" Rand, Springfield, MO, Sally Evans (Roy), Kansas City, MO, and Tom Rand (Karen), Allen, Texas, as well as 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Jane graduated from Pleasant Hope High School and attended what is now Missouri State University for one year. She worked for Southwestern Bell and AT&T for 33 years before retiring. She was a founding member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and volunteered at the Kitchen for many years.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 2818 E. Bennett St., Springfield, MO. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested you consider a donation in Jane's memory to The Kitchen, 1630 N. Jefferson Ave., Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019