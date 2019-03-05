Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
2818 E. Bennett St
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Rand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Rand


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Rand Obituary
Jane Rand

Springfield - Margaret (Jane) Rand, 91, passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 3, 2019.

Jane was born on September 20, 1927, in Springfield, Missouri to Brown and Mae McArtor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Rand. She is survived by her brothers, James McArtor (Lucy) Kansas City, MO and Robert McArtor (Catherine), Spring Hill, TN. She is also survived by her four children, Mike Rand (Janet), Ozark, MO, Mary "Tish" Rand, Springfield, MO, Sally Evans (Roy), Kansas City, MO, and Tom Rand (Karen), Allen, Texas, as well as 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Jane graduated from Pleasant Hope High School and attended what is now Missouri State University for one year. She worked for Southwestern Bell and AT&T for 33 years before retiring. She was a founding member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and volunteered at the Kitchen for many years.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 2818 E. Bennett St., Springfield, MO. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested you consider a donation in Jane's memory to The Kitchen, 1630 N. Jefferson Ave., Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now