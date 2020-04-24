|
Janet (Ford) Baker
Janet (Ford) Baker, 68, of Ash Grove, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Janet, the daughter of William and Josephine (Baker) Ford, was born in Long Beach, CA, on August 1, 1951. She moved to Missouri in her early 20s, after visiting family, it felt like home.
Janet was a homemaker to the core, she loved to farm, garden, and cook. She was excellent at it all, but family was everything to her. Later, when the kids were grown, she became a pharmacy tech, she worked at Dan's Discount Drug Mart. She never met a stranger and shared love and kindness to everyone. Her smile was one that was contagious. She also loved the water and going to the beach. Janet was a member of Ash Grove First Christian Church and taught Sunday School for many years. Janet was a kind and loving friend. She loved being with her friends and family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her children, James Baker II of Springfield, Jackie Baker of Ozark, Jay Allen Baker of Kansas City; grandchildren, Skyler Baker, Samantha Gott, Darrell Gott Jr., Jayce Baker, Mayce Baker, Julianna Baker; 2 great grandchildren, Kaden Washington, Beckham Baker; sisters, Vickie Love of AZ, Marilyn Peltz of Willard, and Carolyn Arnold of MS, many other family and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, William Ford and Josephine Tolles; sister, Jolene Lawson; son, Jeffrey Robertson, February 29, 2020; and other family.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions:
Janet will lie in state at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from noon-5:00PM. Friends may come by to pay their respects. Graveside services will be 2:00PM, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Ash Grove Cemetery, Ash Grove, MO. Graveside services are open to the public, but please follow the COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be left in Janet's name, to Ash Grove Healthcare Facility Auxiliary and may be left at or mailed to the Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Ash Grove, MO 65604.
The family would like to thank the Ash Grove Healthcare Facility and CMH Hospice for all of the love and care.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020