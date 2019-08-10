Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Janet Huston


1934 - 2019
Janet Huston Obituary
Janet Huston

Springfield - Janet Huston passed away in her residence on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

She was a member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church. The daughter of Clark and Delia Huston, she was born January 13, 1934 on the family farm in Putman county near Unionville, Missouri. She grew up in Rolla, Missouri then graduated from Missouri University in 1956 and The Southwest Missouri School of Nurse Anesthesia in 1958. She worked at St. Johns and Cox hospitals for 43 years.

Janet is survived by her brother, Perry Huston of Alexandria, VA; niece, Holly and husband Jay Krueger of Alexandria, VA; nephew, Tracy and wife Anita Huston of Grandview, Missouri.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Following cremation, interment will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, 3161 W. Norton Rd., Springfield, MO 65803. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
