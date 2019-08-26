Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Janette Aton Obituary
Janette Aton

Republic - Mrs. Janette Katherine Aton, age 79, of Republic, Missouri, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. She was born on March 17, 1940 in Greene County, Missouri, the daughter of Charles Raymond and Reva Jean (Leigh) Ryker.

Janette really enjoyed doing things outdoors, like horseback riding, fishing, and especially spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jerry; and her parents.

Janette is survived by a son, Tom and wife Patsy Aton; a daughter, Terri and husband Victor Johnson; three grandchildren, Justin (Ashley) Teets, Lance (Angie) Aton, and Heather (Ryan) Morisset; nine great grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie Ryker and Joe (Jerry Sue) Ryker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's choice. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 26, 2019
