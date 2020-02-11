|
Janette Sue Laddimore
Mrs. Janette Sue Laddimore, 77, passed away Thursday Feb 6, 2020. Viewing will be held Sunday Feb. 16, 2020, w/ family present from 4-6 pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral home Springfield, Mo. Funeral Services will be at 11 am on Mon. Feb. 17, 2020, at Gorman-Scharpf. Burial will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery. She was preceded in death by husband Willie Lester Laddimore Jr., and sons Hillard Eugene & Felix Tyrone. Survivors are sons Carlton Laddimore (Loletitia) Houston, Texas, & Terence Laddimore (Sher), Saratoga Springs, UT; daughters Lolita Ransom (Phillip),Kansas City, Mo., JaRita Mitchell (Tony) Houston, Tx., Anjanette Laddimore (Lee), Houston, Tx. LaToya Nash (Jackie) , Springfield, Mo. 27 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020