Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Laddimore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Sue Laddimore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janette Sue Laddimore Obituary
Janette Sue Laddimore

Mrs. Janette Sue Laddimore, 77, passed away Thursday Feb 6, 2020. Viewing will be held Sunday Feb. 16, 2020, w/ family present from 4-6 pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral home Springfield, Mo. Funeral Services will be at 11 am on Mon. Feb. 17, 2020, at Gorman-Scharpf. Burial will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery. She was preceded in death by husband Willie Lester Laddimore Jr., and sons Hillard Eugene & Felix Tyrone. Survivors are sons Carlton Laddimore (Loletitia) Houston, Texas, & Terence Laddimore (Sher), Saratoga Springs, UT; daughters Lolita Ransom (Phillip),Kansas City, Mo., JaRita Mitchell (Tony) Houston, Tx., Anjanette Laddimore (Lee), Houston, Tx. LaToya Nash (Jackie) , Springfield, Mo. 27 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -