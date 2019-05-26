|
Janice Helen Pray Wilson
Springfield - Janice Pray was born on September 12, 1923 on a farm near El Dorado Springs, MO. She and her twin, Joyce, were the youngest of the five children of Alice and Arthur Pray. Eugene Pray, Wilbur Pray, Caroline Pray Reed, and Joyce Pray Newberry all preceded her in death. She lived her 95 years with joy and peacefully, with family at her side, passed this life on May 16, 2019. Jan, also known as Jander, Mother, Camama, and Aunt Jan, was a precious gift to all who loved and knew her and the world is not the same without her.
Jan had her early education from first grade to eighth grade in a one room school house. After that she attended and graduated from El Dorado Springs High School where she was active on the pep squad, glee club, served as editor of the school paper, and acted in several of the school plays.
After high school where she graduated as valedictorian, Jan attended Southwest Missouri State Teachers College to pursue a major in business. After one year of college, she gained the necessary certification to teach school and began pursuing a lifelong love of children and learning with a few detours to other pursuits along the way. She eventually graduated from college in 1969 and taught intermediate elementary school students until she retired in 1980. Jan was always eager to explore new ideas and she had a keen mind that prompted her to be inquisitive.
It was as the receptionist to the Superintendent of the Springfield Public Schools that she met Robert Wilson in 1945 and they were married in 1946. They celebrated 59 happy years until Bob's death in 2005. To this marriage one daughter, Anne Wilson Coleman, was born. Jan and Bob did extensive traveling in retirement with memorable trips throughout the world and the U.S. They were happiest in doing for others and made an exemplary team.
In keeping with her goal to seek growth in knowledge and in culture, Jan was a full participant in every aspect of her life. Her mentor and mother-in-law, Anne Wilson, introduced her to PEO. Jan found great satisfaction in the sisterhood throughout her life as a member of Chapter ER and later in Chapter IA. She also served on the board of directors for the YWCA, served as a docent at the Springfield Art Museum, was a member of the League of Women Voters and volunteered at St. John's Hospital by serving at the information desk and flower room.
Jan was a fervent spiritual seeker and was a member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church where she was an ordained elder, Stephen Minister, member of Binnie Clements Guild, Sunday School and Vacation Bible school teacher, and member of women's devotional groups. She was guided by a deep faith that was evident in the way she lived her life by always thinking of others and giving of herself.
Family was always number one with Jan and she leaves behind her loving daughter, Anne Elizabeth Coleman and husband, Charles, grand-daughters, Kristine Meredith Neil Crisp, husband, Lance, and Alison Elizabeth Neil Reavis, and husband, Aaron. She has two great-grandchildren, Kolby LaRussell and Karlie Saunders Crisp, along with special nieces and nephews and many longtime friends who greatly enriched her life. Jan loved being with people and added a spark to every group she was a part of and made their time together memorable and meaningful. Jan lived at Spring Ridge Assisted Living for several years where she made good friends and loved playing games, enjoying outings to Springfield Little Theater, and gardening. She spent her final years at Maple Wood Alzheimer's Special Care Center.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with a visitation following the service. The family suggests in lieu of flowers and in keeping with Jan's high regard for education, donations may be made to the PEO Continuing Education Scholarship Fund. Checks, made payable to PEO-Chapter IA, may be mailed to Denise Baumann, 3614 W. Oak Run Street, Battlefield, MO 65619. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 26, 2019