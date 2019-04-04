Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Sue Perkins


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Sue Perkins Obituary
Janice Sue Perkins

Springfield - Janice Sue Perkins, 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019.

Janice was born to O.D. and Cressie Williams in Everton, AR on June 8, 1932. She graduated from Monett High School. On June 11, 1950, Janice married Richard (Dick) Hall Perkins and for nearly 69 years they enjoyed a marriage grounded in faith and family.

Together they raised their three children in homes built on their love of each other and of Christ wherever they were, including Carthage, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Memphis, TN, before ultimately settling in Springfield. Janice lived and served selflessly in the raising of her family and service in various roles through the years in their churches, most recently at Second Baptist in Springfield. She was also an excellent cook. After her children were raised, she worked several years at Sears.

Along with Dick, she enjoyed traveling, growing bromeliads and other flowers, and Memphis Tiger and Missouri State basketball.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dick; daughter Cynthia Dunn and husband George of Marshfield; son Richard Perkins and wife Pamela of Waco, TX; and son David Perkins and wife Melissa of Poplar Bluff; and by her sister, Tish Jones and husband Carl. Additionally, she is survived by six grandchildren: William Dunn, Britni Mitchell, Loren Nichols, Kevin Dunn, Alex Dalton, and Kaitlyn Phelps, along with 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be on Friday, April 5th at 1:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home East in Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now