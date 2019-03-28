|
|
Janie Ellen Dean
Pleasant Hope - Janie Ellen Dean, 60 years old. Passed away on March 22nd, 2019 at her home in Pleasant Hope, Mo.
Janie was born July 28th, 1958 in Auburn California to Teresa Jennings and the late Willie E. Jennings. Janie was one of 6 children, she was survived by 4 sisters and 1 brother.
Janie was married to James M. Dean on May 25th 1997. Janie was proceeded in death by husband James M. Dean and father Willie E. Jennings .Janie was survived by mother Teresa Jennings, daughter Nicole Franco and husband Ramone, son Jason Davidson and wife Brandie, son Brian Davidson and wife Erin, son Derick Poyner, 9 grandchildren, and many loved ones.
Janie worked in the automotive industry for many years. In her downtime she enjoyed weekend getaways, spoiling her grandchildren, and rooting for the Golden State Warriors. She will be greatly missed.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019