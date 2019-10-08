Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Janyce Kay (Jan) Lowrance


1943 - 2019
Janyce Kay (Jan) Lowrance Obituary
Janyce (Jan) Kay Lowrance

Fair Play - Janyce (Jan) Kay Lowrance of rural Fair Play and formally of Republic, Mo. passed away at age 76 on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born August 12, 1943 to Maywood William and Julia Ann (Stanczyk) Bruegman in O'Neill, Nebraska. She was united in marriage to Gayford Rader Lowrance Jr. on November 24, 1962 at Morrisville Missouri First Baptist Church (Married just short of 57 years). They have two children Kevin Wayne Lowrance of rural Dadeville, Mo. and Mary Beth Ray of St. Charles, Mo.

A visitation will be held from 1pm to 2pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Greenlawn Funeral Home North 3506 N. National in Springfield. Graveside services will be immediately following the visitation at 2:30 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Everyone is welcome to attend. Flowers and/donations may by made to the American Lung , COPD Foundation or The American Stroke Foundation.

Family and friends may share online condolences at www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com where you can view full Obituary.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 8, 2019
