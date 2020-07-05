Jason Lee WilsonSpringfield, MO. - Jason Lee Wilson 36, Springfield, MO. passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Mo. on November 21, 1983 to Denny and Lora (Johnson) Wilson. He worked for All Commercial Mowing Company. Jason loved being outdoors, motorcycles, mowing lawns and cleaning his yard and his grand mother Wilson's property and checking on her cows. He loved spending time with his family, especially his boys, Landon and CooperJason was preceded in death by his grandfather, Daril Wilson and by his uncle, Randy Wilson. He is survived by his life partner: Holly Wingo, two sons: Cooper Lee Wilson and Landon Lee Wingo, his parents: Denny and Lora Wilson, his brother: Dustin Lee Wilson, his grandmother: Pauline Wilson and his grandparents: Jerry and Deloris Johnson.Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar, MO. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.