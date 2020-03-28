Resources
7/05/1972 - 3/17/2020

Jason David Tinsley, 47, passed away in Maui HI, on March 17th after a long battle with chronic health conditions.

Jason was born on July 5, 1972 to Paul and Carol Tinsley in Springfield Missouri and was later raised by his grandparents, Art and Anna Tinsley. After graduating from Strafford High School in 1990, he married his high school sweetheart, had a beautiful daughter, and joined the US Navy.

He served his country while being stationed at NAS Whidbey with deployments on the USS Carl Vincent and the USS Nimitz. After his service in the military he went on to travel the country, touching the hearts of everyone he met. He found the island of Maui and he chose to call it home.

Jason had a way of making people laugh and feel loved. Anyone who knew him knew that he had an amazing love for his friends and family. He loved the feeling of freedom, the beauty of nature, and the bond of lifelong friendships and brotherhood.

Jason joins his father Paul Tinsley and his grandparents, Art and Anna Tinsley in heaven. He is survived by his daughter Ashlyn Tumblin, his brother Matt Tinsley, his former wife Shannon Tumblin, his stepmother Mary Tinsley, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many loving friends.

Jason will be cremated as he wished. Due to the current travel and social distancing restrictions, memorial services will be determined at a later date. Please visit his Facebook page "Friends of Jason Tinsley" to leave condolences and share fond memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jason's memory to WAIF Animal Shelter P.O Box 1108, Coupeville WA 98239 or by visiting https://waifanimals.org/donate/.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
