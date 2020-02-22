|
Jay M. Hammond
Jay M. Hammond, 84, died peacefully in his sleep on February 19, 2020, in Nashville, TN. Born in Springfield, MO and a graduate of Central HS and SMSU (MSU), this loving man of outrageous, colorful humor and character, was extraordinary. Jay is survived by Marilyn, his wife of fifty-five years, their three children and spouses, and six grandchildren. For FULL obituary, please visit: https://www.nashvillefuneralandcremation.com/obituaries/jay-m-hammond/
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020