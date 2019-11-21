Services
Jay Newton Inman


1941 - 2019
Jay N. Inman passed peacefully in his sleep after a valiant battle with cancer on Tuesday the 19th of November. Jay was born in Springfield, MO November 21, 1941. On February 24, 1961 Jay was united in marriage to Glenda (Craig) they shared a full 58 years of adventures. A successful business man and shining example of the American dream Jay founded B & I Tire Co serving the Springfield area since 1965. Jay's passion for life beyond business included his extensive travels with his wife Glenda including their most recent trip to Ireland, owning and sponsoring a stock car, deep sea fishing, flying his plane, golfing, and enjoying the pleasures of a second family home on Table Rock Lake. Jay is survived by his wife Glenda, best friend and love of his life, children Jay Andrew (Threasa) Inman (Springfield), Amy (John) Felton (Leawood, Kansas), and Jason Inman (Springfield). Six grandchildren, 3 greatgrandchildren, brother Jack Lee Inman (Ozark), and their furry child Lizzy. He was preceded in death by his parents William J. Inman and Mayme (O'Neal) Inman and brother Jody Inman. His hard work, dedication, and love will forever be held dear by those who loved and knew him. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, November 25 at 11 am at National Avenue Christian Church with burial and celebration of life following. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in Jay's memory be made to the or local Gynca Alliance. Arrangements are under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Homes.
Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
