Jayne B. Brown
Springfield, MO - Jayne Beth Brown, 61, Springfield, passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born January 31, 1959 in Springfield to Bud and Marsha Cox.
She is survived by her daughter Allison and husband Thad and grandson, William.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm, Sunday, October 26 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Humane Society of SW MO.
Further information and online condolences are available at gormanscharpf.com
.