Jean Ann (Royston) Luedde
Springfield - Jean was born February 20, 1950 to Earl F. and H. Iona (Burdette) Royston in Springfield, MO. She departed this life in Fort Lauderdale, FL on February 5, 2020.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, brother Don Royston and the love of her life Jim Grobe.
Jean is survived by niece Teri (Royston) Redd and husband Mike of Hermitage, MO. Nephew Mike Royston, other family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 1 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Seymour, MO. Private burial will be held at Fordland Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020