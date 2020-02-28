Services
Holman-Howe Seymour - Seymour
214 West Clinton
Seymour, MO 65746
1-417-935-2244
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Holman-Howe Seymour - Seymour
214 West Clinton
Seymour, MO 65746
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Luedde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann (Royston) Luedde


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Ann (Royston) Luedde Obituary
Jean Ann (Royston) Luedde

Springfield - Jean was born February 20, 1950 to Earl F. and H. Iona (Burdette) Royston in Springfield, MO. She departed this life in Fort Lauderdale, FL on February 5, 2020.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, brother Don Royston and the love of her life Jim Grobe.

Jean is survived by niece Teri (Royston) Redd and husband Mike of Hermitage, MO. Nephew Mike Royston, other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at 1 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Seymour, MO. Private burial will be held at Fordland Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -