MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Jean Maupin
Jean Burke Maupin


1925 - 2020
Jean Burke Maupin Obituary
Jean Burke Maupin

Jean Burke Maupin, age 94, passed away on April 14, 2020. Jean was born on November 6, 1925 to Harry Burke and Adelaide (Dew) Burke in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jean went to high school at St. Mary's Academy in Leavenworth, KS, then earned a BA in Journalism from the University of Missouri where she pledged Alpha Chi Omega. Jean met her husband, Charles Maupin, at MU and they were happily married for fifty-two years. After Jean and Chuck moved to Springfield, Illinois, Jean was employed by the Springfield State Journal-Register as the newspaper's librarian. Jean and Chuck later moved to Columbia, Missouri where they enjoyed retirement, golf and friends, then returned to Kansas City.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Maupin, her brother, Jack Burke and sisters, Virginia Wasson and Kathleen Drummond and niece, Jennifer Gratto. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Eileen Drummond, Donald Drummond (Janelle), Sue Warner (Bill), James Drummond (Marie), Marcia Ward (Rob), Patrick Drummond (Kathleen), Barbara Cooke, Kate Brown (Glenn), Cynthia Simpson (Ed) and Lucy Coffey as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Jean's priorities were her Catholic faith and her family (she was the family historian), who will remember her kind and giving nature. There will be a private family graveside service with a memorial service taking place at a later date. Suggested remembrances may be given to The University of St. Mary, 4100 S. 4th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048 or , 3846 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
