Jean D. BrownSpringfield - Jean D. Brown, age 94, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1925 in Ash Grove, MO., the daughter of Orville B. and Nina L. Knight. Jean was a graduate of Springfield High School class of 1943. On February 16, 1949, Jean was united in marriage to Ralph Brown of Clever, MO. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1970. Jean enjoyed the many friends and associations she made over the years while working for Sears beginning in collections and finishing as cash room supervisor. She was a faithful member of Asbury Methodist and First Baptist Church, fulfilling various roles and capacities. Jean enjoyed traveling, crafts, card games and attending garage sales. What she cherished most was spending time with her family. In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was preceded in death by son Christopher L. Brown, twin siblings Wade P. Knight and Wanda P. Taylor, and son-in-law Dennie L. Davis. She is survived by her children Donna J. (Dan) Drewry, Springfield; Patty G. Davis, Rogersville; Carrie L. (Rick) Brattin, Tulsa OK; nine grand-children, fourteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements with Greenlawn East for Friday, June 19th with visitation at 11:00 and service at 12:00.