Jean Elbert
Springfield - Jean Elbert died peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Springfield, Mo., at the age of 91. She was the loving wife of the late Arthur Elbert for 61 years; beloved mother of Rex (Kathy) Elbert, Ross Elbert, and Rita (Matt) White; and dear grandmother of Adam, Isaac, and Caleb White.
After receiving her bachelor's degree in sociology from Drury College, Jean pursued graduate school at Vanderbilt University, School of Social Work, in Nashville.
Jean dedicated her life to helping others. Her career included working as a Child Welfare Worker in Missouri and Indiana and Director of the Easter Seal Homecraft Program. She also worked for 20 years as the Refugee Resettlement Program Director for the Council of Churches of the Ozarks. She helped resettle more than 1,200 refugees from 12 different countries. The program sought sponsors who were sometimes families, but most often church congregations. She once said it was a privilege to work with so many people and "With God's help, we were able to make so much difference in so many lives."
She was a full-time mom for many years and volunteered as a Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader and school volunteer. She helped with Crosslines Food Pantry, and made deliveries for Meals on Wheels. She was active in the League of Women Voters and she and Art enjoyed volunteering for and supporting the Greater Ozarks Audubon Society.
She was a charter member of Southminster Presbyterian Church and was a Deacon, active in Sunday school, the Youth Program, and Women's Circle. In 2000, she became a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
She lived her life following the Bible verse: "Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me." Matthew 25:40.
Her family, friends, and community will miss her kindness, compassion, sense of humor, hospitality, delicious pies, and Christmas cookies.
To continue with her dedication to helping others, Jean has donated her body to science for further study and education.
Special thanks to the staff at The Gardens Assisted Living for their amazing care and kindness to Jean for the past five and a half years and to Haven Hospice.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 922 W. Republic Road, Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jean Elbert to Wesley United Methodist Church, referencing "Jean Elbert/Pancorva Houses." This is a designated fund for the Pancorva community in Nicargua. Wesley United Methodist Church, 922 W. Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807 or www.wesleymethodist.org/give
