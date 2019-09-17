|
Jean Prewitt
Springfield - Jean Prewitt, 83, passed away on September 15, 2019 in Springfield. She was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She married James K. Prewitt in 1956 and they spent 60 years together. They had three daughters: Julie Kramschuster (Paul), Jill Prewiit Smull, and Janis Prewitt (Tom Auner). James and Jean had seven grandchildren: Amelia Prewitt, T.J. Auner, Eleanor Kittilstad (Jake), Kathryn Auner, Robert Smull, Jillian Kramschuster, and Sharon Kramschuster.
Jean received a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia and was in Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She did graduate work at SMSU in Accounting. Jean taught Kindergarten and later on in life was an Accountant. She served on the Board and Airport Board. Jean loved to entertain and never missed a party. She was an avid Bridge player. One of her favorite things to do was gamble; especially in Las Vegas. She enjoyed dancing with her husband James Prewitt. Jean and Jim had a home in Indian Wells, California where they took up full time residence after Jim's retirement.
Per Jean's wishes, no service is planned at this time.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 17, 2019