Jean Wetzel
Kimberling City - Jean Allen Wetzel, 85, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, departed this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 for her new home with our Lord. She was born on January 17, 1934 to Roy Allen and Hazel (McNally) Allen in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Plum Township High School in 1951 and married Richard Willis Wetzel on June 17, 1955. Jean was preceded in death by her father, mother and younger sister, MaryAnne. She is survived by her husband, three children; Richard K. Wetzel & wife Cathy of Overland Park, KS; Suzanne B. Kabourek & husband William of Omaha, NE; and David A. Wetzel & wife Rhonda of Fort Calhoun, NE.; fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren all of whom she loved dearly.
She also leaves behind her Emmaus Reunion Group and Church family, who were all very important to her. In 2001 she attended a "Walk to Emmaus" weekend and worked on many of the following Emmaus walks; later becoming the Lay Director for one of the walks. In 2006 Jean and Richard travelled to the Holy Land and spent ten days visiting many sites and walking along paths where Jesus had walked. Today she walks hand in hand with Him.
Jean was a loving and faithful Air Force wife, as she accompanied her husband to Japan, Australia and from New York to California, Texas, N. Dakota and many places in between. Fortunately, she loved to travel and for many years she and her husband vacationed in Hawaii, Cancun Mexico and numerous cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and along the East Coast.
She spent much of her time reading her Bible, praying for her family and friends and sending cards to the people she cared deeply about. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Sci Fi and newer faith-based movies, and cooking. She was an excellent cook and spent many hours teaching her children those skills, among many others, from a very young age.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019; 11:00 a.m. at the Kimberling City United Methodist Church with Pastor Clif Crockett officiating. Interment will be at the Veterans cemetery in south Springfield at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorials go to the Kimberling City UMC choir.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 1, 2019