|
|
Jeanne Cunningham
Springfield - Jeanne (Hendrickson, Kunkel) Cunningham passed away at the age of 88 on June 28, 2019, after a brief illness. She was admired, treasured, adored and loved by those who knew her and she always made family a priority. Jeanne became a Christian at the age of 9 and was attending South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield at the time of her death.
Jeanne was born August 25, 1930 to Effie Mae (Beckner) and Odus Hendrickson in Buffalo, Missouri.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer (T.J.) Young, Doug (Connie) Kunkel, Bill Kunkel (Teresa Bayley), Linda Cunningham (Barney) and Travis Cunningham; a sister, Dorothy White, grandchildren, Emily Johnson, Eric (Megan) Johnson, Zachary Young, Emmilee (Brian) Thomason, Christy Rogers, Casey (Bill) Rippey, Kylee (Dustin) Kirkwood, Alex Kunkel, Blake Kunkel, Shannon (Kenny) Reeves and Amy Cunningham. She was blessed with fourteen great-grandchildren, one-great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Leonard Hendrickson, sisters, Olive Corn and Bernice Johnson; her first husband, Robert Kunkel and her second husband, Gene Cunningham.
Prior to her retirement, Jeanne worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Central Dodge in Springfield.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Haven Hospice and The Maples Health and Rehabilitation facility for their kindness and care.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Private burial will be held in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the of the .
Published in the News-Leader on June 30, 2019