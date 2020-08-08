1/1
Plano, TX - Jeanne F. Dedrick, 85, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Plano, Texas. Jeanne was born March 1, 1935, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Frank and Alice (Styndl) Pfeifer. She married Don Dedrick, Jr. on September 3, 1960 in Owatonna, Minnesota. Don and Jeanne enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano, TX on August 10 at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.tjmfuneral.com for full obituary, livestream link, and to convey condolences.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
